Gower Middle School Addresses Threat Made on Snapchat

Gower Middle School in Burr Ridge, Illinois, recently reported that a student made a threat to harm classmates on Snapchat. The incident was brought to light in a mass email sent Principal Tracy Murphy to parents on September 12th. The school has since been in communication with the Burr Ridge Police Department to ensure the safety of the campus.

According to Principal Murphy, there is no evidence to suggest that the threat is credible in any way. She reassured parents that the staff is fully equipped to support the student body and emphasized the importance of the community working together to maintain a safe environment. As a precautionary measure, there will be an increase in police presence around the school.

Threats of any kind can cause concern and anxiety among parents and students, so it’s crucial to have open lines of communication. Gower Middle School encourages parents to remind their children to report any suspicious activity or threats they may come across – a mantra of “if you see something, say something.”

It is important to acknowledge the swift response of the school administration and the support they have received from the local police department. By working together, the community can help create a safe and secure environment for everyone involved.

