Gower Middle School Addresses Threat Made on Snapchat

Gower Middle School Addresses Threat Made on Snapchat

News Snapchat
Tanya King

Gower Middle School in Burr Ridge, Illinois, recently reported that a student made a threat to harm classmates on Snapchat. The incident was brought to light in a mass email sent Principal Tracy Murphy to parents on September 12th. The school has since been in communication with the Burr Ridge Police Department to ensure the safety of the campus.

According to Principal Murphy, there is no evidence to suggest that the threat is credible in any way. She reassured parents that the staff is fully equipped to support the student body and emphasized the importance of the community working together to maintain a safe environment. As a precautionary measure, there will be an increase in police presence around the school.

Threats of any kind can cause concern and anxiety among parents and students, so it’s crucial to have open lines of communication. Gower Middle School encourages parents to remind their children to report any suspicious activity or threats they may come across – a mantra of “if you see something, say something.”

It is important to acknowledge the swift response of the school administration and the support they have received from the local police department. By working together, the community can help create a safe and secure environment for everyone involved.

Source: Burr Ridge Patch

Tanya King

Related Posts

BJP to Focus on Welfare Schemes and Policies in Rajasthan Elections

BJP to Focus on Welfare Schemes and Policies in Rajasthan Elections

Tanya King
Frasier Revival: Everything You Need to Know

Frasier Revival: Everything You Need to Know

Cheryl King
The Rock Pays Tribute to Bray Wyatt and Teases Potential WrestleMania Match

The Rock Pays Tribute to Bray Wyatt and Teases Potential WrestleMania Match

Tanya King