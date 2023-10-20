Snapchat and Mond Qu Bring Augmented Reality to Sculpture the Sea, Bondi Exhibition

Snapchat has partnered with Australian artist Mond Qu to bring augmented reality (AR) to the Sculpture the Sea, Bondi exhibition. This collaboration marks the first-ever partnership between an AR platform and a sculptor at the world’s largest free-to-the-public outdoor sculpture exhibition.

Qu’s on-site sculpture, “Chasing the Sun,” located at Tamarama Beach, has been transformed into an interactive artwork through Snapchat’s AR lens. The lens utilizes ray-tracing technology, allowing digital objects to interact with real-world lighting and reflections in real-time. This integration creates an immersive experience that tracks the sun’s journey across the sky, blurring the lines between the physical and digital worlds.

Visitors to the Sculpture the Sea, Bondi exhibition can now unlock the AR lens using Snapchat. By scanning a QR code or searching in Lens Explorer, users can experience the artwork in a whole new way. The lens adjusts in real-time based on the sun’s position, offering different experiences throughout the day.

Even those who can’t attend the exhibition in person can still participate. Snapchat has created a global AR lens in collaboration with Mond Qu, allowing Snapchatters from around the world to place “Chasing the Sun” in their own environments. Ground and surface tracking technology enables users to scale the sculpture to fit any location, bringing the artwork to a global audience.

Mond Qu expressed his excitement about the project, stating, “Working with Snapchat has given me the chance to take my Chasing the Sun artwork to new heights, creating a distinctive blend of an interactive project and a sculpture that embodies our profound connection with light.”

Snapchat has a history of collaborating with renowned artists, and this collaboration with Sculpture the Sea, Bondi, and Mond Qu brings cutting-edge AR technology to Australia. Previous projects Snapchat include collaborations with artists and institutions like Jeff Koons, Damien Hirst, Takashi Murakami, and The Pompidou Centre.

The Sculpture the Sea, Bondi exhibition is open from October 21 to November 6 along the Bondi to Tamarama coastal walk. Whether experiencing the AR lens on-site or from the comfort of home, Snapchat and Mond Qu are transforming the art world through the fusion of physical and digital mediums.

