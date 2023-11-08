Dance with the Rolling Stones from Anywhere in the World

Snapchat’s AR Studio has teamed up with the creative team of the Rolling Stones to offer fans an Augmented Reality (AR) experience in conjunction with the release of their new album, “Hackney Diamonds”. This immersive experience can be accessed from anywhere, using cutting-edge technologies like the 3D Bitmoji Lens that allows avatars to interact in real-time.

Open Snapchat and select the Rolling Stones Lens to activate an exclusive experience that can be enjoyed Snapchatters of all generations. Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood will suddenly appear as 3D Bitmojis right in front of you, playing their latest track, “Angry”. Your own Bitmoji will join them, dancing on stage alongside the band.

Follow the steps below to unlock this Augmented Reality experience starting from November 6, 2023:

1. Open the Snapchat camera.

2. Select “Rolling Stones Bitmoji Show”.

3. Tap twice to virtually “break” the glass screen and start the experience.

4. Watch as the Rolling Stones’ 3D Bitmojis virtually enter your screen to provide you with a private concert, no matter where you are.

Take a photo and share it in your Story or Spotlight.

Bitmojis, which replace traditional profile pictures, offer Snapchat users a fun and unique way to visually and creatively express themselves. This feature enhances user communication and interaction within Snapchat, becoming a popular and engaging part of the Snapchat user experience. Presently, over 70% of daily active users on Snapchat have created their Bitmoji linked to their Snapchat account, with over 250 million people using Bitmoji daily.

An exclusive “Band Tees” collection, including a Rolling Stones t-shirt, is also available in the Bitmoji wardrobe. This allows music fans from around the world to support the artists they love and express their passion through their Bitmoji outfits.

FAQ:

Q: What is Augmented Reality (AR)?

A: Augmented Reality is a technology that overlays digital information, such as virtual objects or animations, onto the real world, enhancing the user’s perception and interaction with their surroundings.

Q: How do I access the Rolling Stones AR experience on Snapchat?

A: Open the Snapchat camera, select “Rolling Stones Bitmoji Show”, and follow the on-screen instructions to start the experience.

Q: Can I take photos during the Rolling Stones AR experience?

A: Yes, you can take photos of the Rolling Stones’ Bitmojis and share them in your Snapchat Story or Spotlight.