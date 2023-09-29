Snapchat Closes AR Enterprise Division, Shifts Focus to AR Advertising

Snapchat has announced the closure of its AR Enterprise division, raising questions about the platform’s augmented reality (AR) strategy. Launched in April 2023, the division aimed to assist businesses in integrating Snapchat’s AR technology into their own applications. However, the investment needed to expand AR capabilities for retail clients and the rise of generative AI have made it challenging for Snapchat to differentiate its offering.

Despite this decision, Snapchat remains committed to investing in its AR experiences for users and advertisers. Existing deals with brands like American Airlines and the LA Rams at SoFi Stadium will not be affected. The Head of Sports Partnerships at Snap Inc., Anmol Malhotra, emphasized that AR is still important to Snapchat and that resources will be reallocated to strengthen AR advertising and elevate the fundamental AR experiences provided to users.

CEO Evan Spiegel’s memo to employees stated that Snapchat initially focused on mobile AR technology, but discovered the need to invest incrementally in web-based AR. However, the growth of generative AI has increased competition in the AR try-on experiences space, making it more difficult for Snapchat to differentiate itself.

Snapchat has previously collaborated on AR experiences with films like “Black Adam” and “Shazam” as well as beauty brand L’Oréal. Advertisers have been somewhat hesitant to allocate budgets to Snapchat due to perceived limitations. In an era of economic uncertainty, advertisers have prioritized performance marketing, causing second-tier platforms and experimental mediums like AR to take a backseat.

While the closure of the AR Enterprise division may indicate a shift in Snapchat’s strategy, it does not diminish the importance of AR for the platform. Snapchat intends to leverage its resources for AR advertising and enhancing user experiences.

Sources:

– Digiday: No URL provided