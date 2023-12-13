Snapchat Introduces Exciting New AI Features for Snapchat+ Users

Snapchat+ has just announced the launch of its latest feature for subscribers: generative AI images. This new addition allows users to write a prompt and generate an image to share with their friends. Whether it’s “a planet made out of cheese” or “a cave with emeralds growing on the walls,” the possibilities for imaginative and unique content are endless.

But this is not the first time Snapchat has dabbled in the realm of artificial intelligence. They previously introduced the AI selfie generator, “Dreams,” which transforms users’ selfies into fantastical versions of themselves, from mermaids to elves on horseback. Additionally, they caused a stir with their chatbot, “My AI,” which responds conversationally to users.

Now, Snapchat+ subscribers get even more creative control over their content. They can include their friends in their Dream selfies, allowing for multiple mermaids and elves in one photo. Furthermore, an “AI powered extend tool” is now available, enabling users to fill out the background of a zoomed-in photo effortlessly.

These updates showcase Snapchat’s unwavering dedication to integrating AI technology into their platform. By constantly pushing the boundaries, they continue to enhance the user experience and provide innovative features that keep subscribers engaged.

Snapchat emphasized that the new features are rolling out gradually, with regional availability varying. It’s an exciting time for Snapchat+ users as they explore the limitless possibilities of generative AI images and take their creativity to new heights. So, get ready to unleash your imagination and share captivating moments with your friends on Snapchat+.