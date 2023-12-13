Snapchat Introduces AI-Powered Image Generation for Users

Snapchat has recently launched a groundbreaking feature that allows its paid users to create images using artificial intelligence technology. This new addition, similar to other popular image creators such as DALL-E or Midjourney, provides users with the ability to generate images simply tapping on the AI icon located in the top right corner of the app and describing what they want to see through a text prompt. This feature opens up endless possibilities for creativity and innovation.

In addition to image generation, Snapchat’s AI also enables users to edit their older images ‘extending’ them. This feature allows users to fix poorly cropped images utilizing AI generation to fill out the remaining space and increase the size. This not only enhances the user experience but also eliminates the need for manual adjustments or reshooting.

Moreover, Snapchat’s AI technology offers another exciting feature called “Dreams.” Users can now generate fictional portraits featuring their friends. By selecting the “Dreams” option and choosing a friend, they can create stunning photos that combine their own image with that of their chosen companion. Paid subscribers receive a pack of 8 selfies each month, while free users can enjoy a one-pack free trial. To further enrich their experience, users have the option to purchase additional packs for a minimal fee of $0.99 per pack.

The introduction of AI-powered image generation revolutionizes the way users interact with Snapchat. It not only enhances their ability to create custom content but also saves time and effort automating editing processes. As Snapchat continues to innovate and integrate advanced technologies, it reaffirms its commitment to providing users with an exceptional and dynamic social media experience.