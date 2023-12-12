New AI-Powered Features Enhance the Snapchat+ Experience

Summary: Snapchat has introduced a range of new AI-powered features for its Snapchat+ subscribers. The most significant addition allows users to create and send AI-generated images based on text prompts. In addition, subscribers can now utilize the Dream selfie feature with friends. This expansion of capabilities demonstrates Snapchat’s commitment to leveraging AI technology to enhance user experiences.

Snapchat+ subscribers now have access to the AI image generator clicking on the “AI” button on the right side of their screens. Users can select from a variety of prompts or input their own, such as “a dog sleeping on a rocket.” The app will then generate an image based on the prompt, which can be edited, downloaded, and shared.

Previously, Snapchat+ users could create AI images for their bitmoji backgrounds and chat wallpapers. Now, they can also send AI-generated images to their friends, further enhancing communication and self-expression within the platform.

While Snapchat did not disclose the specific model powering these AI features, the company revealed that it has established partnerships with various providers to employ their foundational models.

Another addition for Snapchat+ subscribers is the Dream feature, which enables users to create imaginative images of themselves in different scenarios. With the latest update, users can create AI selfies and include a friend in the image. For instance, one could create an image of themselves and a friend as mermaids and share it via Snapchat or on their story. Snapchat+ subscribers receive one free pack of eight Dreams per month.

Additionally, the new AI-powered extend tool allows users to adjust the composition of their images. For example, if a photo of a dog was zoomed in too closely, the extend tool can automatically provide a zoomed-out version with AI-generated background fill.

These features are currently rolling out, though availability may vary depending on the region. Snapchat’s continued investment in AI technology demonstrates its commitment to expanding and improving its capabilities. With over 7 million Snapchat+ subscribers, the company’s recent data shows strong revenue growth, indicating a bright future for the platform.