University of Maryland’s Snapchat Stories: A Community Forum for Students

The University of Maryland’s “Our Campus” Snapchat stories, originally created in 2014, have recently gained a new level of popularity among students. While the stories may initially seem filled with trivial posts such as lost items and complaints about professors or dining hall food, they serve as a platform for students to express their frustrations and highlight issues within the campus community.

One particular building, Hagerstown Hall, has become infamous for the alarming posts about living conditions. Students have shared images of bugs in dorm rooms, mystery substances in walkways, and even feces smeared on bathroom walls. These posts have sparked concern among both students and university officials.

The Department of Resident Life at the university has stated that they follow up with students and offer support when concerning posts are brought to their attention. While the content may sometimes be off-putting, the community stories hold great importance due to their ability to reach a large audience in a short amount of time.

For modern-day students who are more connected to social media, the Snapchat stories have become an important source of news and campus-wide announcements. News spreads quickly through these stories, providing students with instant updates.

The stories have even helped establish an on-campus Snapchat micro-celebrity, Stephen Wiafe-Amoako, known his username @swiafe2022. Wiafe-Amoako gained recognition for his video stories reacting to sporting events. Despite initial teasing from friends, he has become a recognizable figure on campus, with people approaching him for photos. Wiafe-Amoako aims to spread positivity through his videos, acknowledging that school can be tough and it’s important to be kind to one another.

While the Snapchat stories may not appeal to everyone, they have found an important place within the University of Maryland’s community. Students can learn something new, witness unusual occurrences, or simply have a laugh while scrolling through the stories. Overall, students believe that the positive aspects of these stories outweigh any negative ones.

