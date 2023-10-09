Snapchat introduced its artificial intelligence chatbot, My AI, in May. This chatbot had faced some controversies and was also reviewed governments. It was reported that a regulatory agency in the United Kingdom issued a warning regarding potential risks to children’s privacy associated with the chatbot.

The concerns raised the agency primarily focus on children’s privacy and the alleged failure of Snapchat to adequately assess the privacy risks of the chatbot before its official release. The warning issued does not necessarily indicate a violation found the regulatory agency, but it suggests that if necessary measures are not taken, My AI can be banned in the UK.

The main focus of the agency is on children aged 13 to 17, who fall under the scope of the Children’s Design Law, a set of data protection rules implemented in 2021. Initially, the AI chatbot was exclusive to premium subscribers and was intended to be used as a virtual friend who could answer questions and provide advice. After the initial testing phase, the chatbot was made available for all Snapchat users, including underage individuals.

However, there were concerns about the behavior of the chatbot. Despite Snapchat’s claims of strict monitoring and protection features, there were instances where the chatbot provided inappropriate advice. One of the mentioned instances was when the chatbot suggested ways to hide the smell of alcohol to a 15-year-old user.

Snapchat Imposes Restrictions for Young Users

Popular instant messaging app Snapchat has decided to introduce some restrictions to limit the interactions of young users. This decision comes amid controversies surrounding Snapchat’s AI chatbot My AI, which has been accused of providing harmful advice to underage individuals.

Following the warning from the regulatory agency, Snapchat emphasized its commitment to protecting user privacy and stated that it would collaborate with the relevant agency to ensure satisfaction with the company’s risk assessment procedures.

