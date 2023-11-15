New Article: Halle Bailey Sparks Pregnancy Rumors with Cryptic Vacation Videos

Fans of Halle Bailey have been eagerly awaiting confirmation of the longstanding rumors surrounding her alleged pregnancy. A recent vacation video posted her boyfriend DDG has sent fans into a frenzy, as it appears to provide a hint at the possible baby bump.

In the videos shared on DDG’s Snapchat story, it is evident that the couple is enjoying a tropical getaway that many suspect to be a babymoon. However, what caught the attention of eagle-eyed fans was a glimpse of Halle’s reflection in DDG’s sunglasses, where a noticeable baby bump can be seen.

To add fuel to the fire, another video was played in slow motion fans, allowing for a closer examination of Bailey’s rumored bump. The evidence seems to be mounting, especially considering Halle’s strategic photo choices during the vacation. She posted pictures from their trip, but carefully avoided showing her stomach, choosing to take photos from the back instead.

This recent development follows previous pregnancy speculations that arose when The Shade Room shared photos of the couple walking in Santa Monica. These were the first images that showcased what appeared to be a prominent baby bump.

It is worth noting that Halle has been frequently spotted wearing loose-fitting dresses or outfits that hide her midsection in recent months. This has only further fueled speculation surrounding her alleged pregnancy.

Neither Halle nor DDG have directly addressed the rumors, but DDG did playfully tease fans on Twitter, stating, “The Internet is so gullible.”

As fans continue to search for concrete evidence, we await an official statement or announcement from Halle Bailey and DDG. Until then, the speculation will likely continue to grow.

