Le Louvre Launches Interactive Experience with Snapchat

The Louvre Museum has embraced modern technology to engage a new audience partnering with the social media platform Snapchat. Visitors are encouraged to use their smartphones to have an interactive and augmented experience in the department of Egyptian antiquities. Three artworks in the museum now have a QR code that unlocks this experience.

Once connected, visitors can view the “Chamber of Ancestors in Colors” or explore the three-dimensional “Zodiac of Dendera” through their phone screens. Additionally, the virtual installation of the 222-ton granite obelisk, known as the Obelisk of Concorde, can be seen in the center of the square courtyard. This virtual placement reflects the wishes of the renowned Egyptologist Jean-François Champollion.

These additions have been approved the museum’s curators. However, the duration of this interactive experience is uncertain, as the cultural sector has recently experienced similar initiatives with mixed results. A case in point is the partnership between the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam and Pokemon to celebrate the artist’s 50th anniversary.

The Van Gogh Museum showcased special paintings inspired Van Gogh’s masterpieces, featuring Pokemon characters. Upon completion of the experience, targeted at children aged 6 and above, visitors were rewarded with a limited-edition card as a prize for their participation in a quest.

However, this reward became a subject of speculation, causing chaos and fraudulent activities. A parallel market emerged, where avid collectors harassed young visitors to obtain the valuable limited-edition Pikachu card, which now sells for several hundred euros on eBay. As a result, the Dutch institution had to abruptly end the operation and remove the Pikachu card.

In conclusion, the Louvre’s initiative to engage visitors through an interactive experience with Snapchat is a forward-thinking approach to make art more accessible. However, the cautionary tale of the Van Gogh Museum reminds us of the challenges in implementing such initiatives, with the need to balance excitement and security to ensure a positive and inclusive experience for all visitors.

Sources:

– Original article content