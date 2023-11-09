Snapchat’s Lens Fest 2023 Unveils New Features and Streamlined Development

Snapchat held its highly anticipated Lens Fest 2023, showcasing an array of exciting announcements for its creator community. The event showcased the latest features, collaborations, and tools aimed at empowering developers to build innovative augmented reality (AR) experiences.

Lens Studio 5.0 Beta took center stage at the festival, introducing a range of enhancements. Snapchat partnered with Open AI to integrate the ChatGPT Remote API, expanding its AI capabilities. Developers can now leverage this API to create conversational, creative, and learning experiences within the app.

The Snapchat team also unveiled a 3D face mask generator that combines Generative AI and Snapchat’s mesh capabilities. This innovative tool allows developers to quickly create personalized “self-expression” Lenses, providing users with an enhanced AR experience.

In addition, Lens Studio 5.0 Beta enhances project management integrating version control tools like Git. This allows multiple developers to collaborate simultaneously, streamlining the development process. Additionally, the latest update significantly improves project loading times, reducing load times a remarkable 18 times.

While Lens Fest was a time of celebration, Snapchat also made headlines with its announcement of employee layoffs. The company decided to let go of 20 employees holding project management positions within its product department. However, Snapchat clarified that these layoffs were part of a strategic streamlining effort and aimed at cutting overhead costs.

Despite the recent downsizing, Snapchat reported impressive financial results in the third quarter of 2023. The company experienced a solid 5% year-over-year growth in sales, reaching a remarkable $1.19 billion.

