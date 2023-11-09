Snapchat Unveils Exciting Developments at Lens Fest 2023

Snapchat hosted its highly anticipated Lens Fest 2023 event, revealing a multitude of exciting updates for its creator community and AR enthusiasts. The latest edition of Lens Studio, version 5.0 Beta, takes the forefront as Snapchat unveiled new collaborations, faster loading speeds, and expanded tool support for enhanced AR development.

One of the key highlights of Lens Studio 5.0 Beta is the integration of Open AI’s ChatGPT, a powerful AI language model. Through the new ChatGPT Remote API, developers can now harness innovative learning, conversational, and creative experiences, propelling the boundaries of AR interaction. The collaboration with Open AI showcases Snapchat’s commitment to continually push the envelope when it comes to augmented reality.

Additionally, Lens Studio 5.0 Beta introduces a remarkable 3D face mask generator. By leveraging Generative AI and Snapchat’s mesh capabilities, developers are empowered to create captivating and personalized “self-expression” Lenses within the app, allowing users to explore new ways of engaging with AR content seamlessly.

Snapchat’s latest update also offers improved project management features, including support for version control tools like Git. This enhancement enables collaborative teams to work simultaneously on projects, enhancing efficiency and streamlining the development process. Furthermore, the company proudly announced that projects now load a staggering 18 times faster in the latest update, ensuring a seamless user experience.

While celebrating these exciting advancements, Snapchat also disclosed the recent layoff of 20 employees holding project management positions within its product department. However, the company clarified that this move was part of a strategic effort to streamline operations and reduce overhead costs. Despite these restructuring measures, Snapchat reported robust third-quarter earnings for 2023, with a 5% year-over-year sales growth reaching an impressive $1.19 billion.

