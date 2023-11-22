Jain Collaborates with Snapchat for an Immersive Concert Experience

Exploring the Boundaries of Technology and Art

Jain, the French singer-songwriter known for her hit song “Makeba,” is set to revolutionize the concert experience teaming up with Snapchat. In an effort to offer something new and exciting to her fans, Jain will be incorporating augmented reality (AR) technology during her upcoming concert on November 23rd.

Amidst the controversies surrounding Snapchat, this collaboration comes as a breath of fresh air. Jain’s decision to join forces with the popular social media platform proves that it is not all negative. With her immense success in recent years, Jain’s music has gained international recognition, especially through the viral videos on TikTok.

Following her highly acclaimed albums “Zanaka” in 2015 and “Souldier” in 2018, Jain is set to release her third album titled “The Fool” in April. This new project is said to be a more personal endeavor, paying homage to the art of cartomancy, a card-reading practice that Jain’s mother taught her during her childhood.

During Jain’s concert, fans will have the opportunity to get a glimpse of this new album and experience something truly extraordinary. Snapchat’s AR Studio will come alive with an innovative twist on live music performances. Participants attending the concert will be invited to scan a QR code, which will be prominently displayed at the entrance of the venue.

Upon scanning the code, fans will be directed to a unique Snapchat experience called the “Jain Machine.” This interactive feature will allow them to draw a card and receive a personalized prediction. The prediction can then be shared with friends through the Snapchat application, adding an interactive and social aspect to the concert experience.

But the surprises don’t end there. Jain will also encourage concert-goers to open Snapchat and scan a Snapcode that will be projected onto the screens during her performance. This additional element of augmented reality will bring her album’s story to life, merging technology and art in a way that transcends traditional concert boundaries.

Jain expressed her enthusiasm for augmented reality, stating, “I have always been drawn to the possibilities offered augmented reality. It is a technology that serves art with unlimited creative potential.” She further added, “I wanted my audience to use their smartphones to discover the story of my album through this innovative technology.”

With such a groundbreaking collaboration in the works, fans and music enthusiasts alike are eagerly anticipating the final result. Jain’s concert promises to be an unforgettable experience, where technology and music intertwine in perfect harmony.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I participate in the Snapchat experience during Jain’s concert?

To join the Snapchat experience at Jain’s concert, attendees will need to scan a QR code displayed on the entrance posters of the venue. This will lead to an interactive feature called the “Jain Machine,” allowing fans to draw a card and receive a personalized prediction.

Can I share my personalized prediction with friends?

Yes, after receiving your personalized prediction from the “Jain Machine,” you will be able to share it with your friends through the Snapchat mobile application.

What additional augmented reality experience will be offered during the concert?

During Jain’s performance, she will instruct her fans to open Snapchat and scan a projected Snapcode on the screens. This will enable concert-goers to discover the story behind her album using augmented reality technology.

When will Jain’s third album, “The Fool,” be released?

Jain’s highly anticipated third album, “The Fool,” is set to be released in April. This album, known for its personal touch and exploration of cartomancy, promises to captivate fans with Jain’s unique musical style.