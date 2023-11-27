Snapchat Explores Ad-Free Subscriptions to Boost Revenue

Snapchat is joining the ranks of social media platforms exploring ad-free subscription models in an effort to generate recurring revenue. The platform has introduced a new tier of its subscription service in Australia, offering an ad-free experience at almost triple the price of its standard offering, according to Australian user Jonah Manzano. This move follows a similar test in Norway reported Android Police earlier this year.

The introduction of the ad-free subscription option aligns with Snapchat’s broader strategy to experiment with new subscription models. Recent code discoveries within the app suggest that the company is also considering a “Friends & Family Plan” as part of its subscription program.

Other social media giants are exploring subscription models amid evolving advertising regulations. X, formerly known as Twitter, recently unveiled three subscription levels ranging from $3 to $16 per month. TikTok is also testing a monthly ad-free subscription plan.

These subscription experiments come as social media platforms encounter challenges in monetizing their user bases due to changing data privacy regulations. Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, recently announced paid, ad-free monthly subscriptions for European users.

While these platforms are popular for product discovery, consumers still tend to make purchases elsewhere. A study conducted PYMNTS Intelligence and Amazon Web Services revealed that only 14% of US consumers buy goods and services directly from social media platforms, while 43% use social media for browsing. This highlights the need for alternative monetization strategies, such as subscriptions, to offset the declining effectiveness of advertising.

However, financial constraints may hinder the success of social media subscriptions. Another study PYMNTS Intelligence and Mastercard found that 50% of US consumers would cancel their memberships if they were unable to pay all their bills. In comparison, only 19% would prioritize paying these bills over other expenses.

As social media platforms adapt to data privacy regulations and seek new revenue streams, ad-free subscriptions aim to provide users with an enhanced experience while offering an alternative source of income for these platforms.

