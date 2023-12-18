Title: Teen Serial Rapist Sentenced to 12 Years for Campaign of Sexual Violence

Summary:

A teenage serial rapist, dubbed the “Brixton R Kelly,” has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for a three-year campaign of sexual violence against six young women. Kevarnie Queen, now 19 years old, committed 22 counts of rape between the ages of 15 and 18. The court heard that all of his victims were underage, with one suffering significant trauma as a result of Queen’s actions. Described as a “prolific sexual predator” the Crown Prosecution Service, Queen met his victims through Snapchat, grooming and flattery before arranging meetings. Despite denying the accusations and claiming that the women were lying to harm him, Queen was convicted in August this year.

