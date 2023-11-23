New Subscription Option: Snapchat+ Without Ads

Snapchat has recently introduced a new subscription option called Snapchat+ without ads in Australia. For a monthly fee of 15.99 Australian dollars (approximately 9.61 euros), users can now access the app’s features without being interrupted advertisements in stories or lenses.

Snapchat initially launched Snapchat+ last year as a paid subscription service that offers early access to exclusive features, functionality, and other benefits to enhance user experience. Some of these features include priority replies to stories, customized app icons, the ability to pin best friends, and ghost modes. In Spain, this subscription is available for 4.49 euros per month.

In addition to its subscription services, Snapchat also offers advertising tools for businesses through Snapchat Ads. This platform allows brands to display personalized and targeted ads to specific audiences, helping them grow their businesses and establish closer connections with their customers.

Now, Snapchat is testing a new subscription plan for Snapchat+ without ads. As explained on their help page, this plan will allow users to enjoy the social media platform without any advertisements appearing in stories or lenses. Users in Australia, like Joah Manzano, have already witnessed this new subscription plan, priced at 15.99 Australian dollars per month.

However, it’s important to note that despite choosing the ad-free Snapchat+ monthly subscription, users may still receive sponsored content in responses from the ChatGPT-powered chatbot, My AI.

