New Tools and Incentives for AR Developers on Snapchat

Snapchat recently unveiled new tools to enhance the creation of even more innovative AR experiences during the sixth edition of the global event, Lens Fest. Currently, there are 330,000 developers using Snap’s AR platform, creating nearly 3.5 million Lenses that have been viewed over 3 trillion times Snapchatters in the past year.

Snap’s mission is to provide its growing AR community with the most advanced tools to create cutting-edge experiences, not only for the community itself but also through Camera Kit and Spectacles. To this end, Snapchat is rebuilding Lens Studio from the ground up to support even more advanced AR development collaborative teams.

As of today, developers can try out Lens Studio 5.0 Beta, which offers several new benefits, including increased productivity, new AI features through collaboration with Open AI, and enhanced group collaboration.

In addition to these new tools, Snapchat continually explores different ways to support developers in building their business and audience on the platform. Last year, they introduced Lenses with Digital Goods, enabling developers to create direct business models within their Lenses. Digital Goods are now available to any developer, offering exclusive AR functionality within a Lens that Snapchatters can unlock through in-app purchases.

The Lens Creator Rewards program, launched this summer, has been a successful initiative. It provides a monthly reward of up to $7,200 for the top-performing Lenses in selected regions. In the first month alone, over 45,000 Lenses joined the program, generating over 5 billion interactions between Snapchatters and the Lenses.

With these new tools and incentives, Snapchat aims to empower developers to push the boundaries of AR development while also creating opportunities for them to monetize their creations and engage with a vast and growing audience.

