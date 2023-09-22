Snap’s Snapchat+ Subscription Service Now Has Over 5 Million Subscribers

Snap’s premium subscription service, Snapchat+, has reached over 5 million subscribers, according to a recent confirmation Snap. The subscription tier offers access to more than 20 new features that allow users to customize their app experience. This number is a significant increase from the 1 million subscribers that Snapchat+ had just two months after its launch.

Although 5 million subscribers might seem like a small fraction compared to Snapchat’s total user base of 750 million monthly active users, Snap’s CEO Evan Spiegel has set a “medium-term goal” of reaching 10 million subscribers for the premium service.

For a monthly fee of $4.99, Snapchat+ users can enjoy exclusive access to Snap’s latest AI-powered products, including MyAI and Dreams, before they are rolled out to the rest of the Snapchat community. This approach adds a temporary gatekeeping element, where early access to new features is only granted to paying subscribers.

Snap is continuously updating Snapchat+ with new features and improvements exclusively available to subscribers. While regular Snapchat users can expect updates and new features to be eventually released to them, Snapchat+ subscribers will have exclusive access at least for a period of time. This creates a sense of exclusivity and value for the premium subscribers.

With the current growth rate, reaching the 10 million subscriber mark may still be a challenge. However, Snap is committed to expanding the capabilities and offerings of Snapchat+, making it an appealing option for users who want to stay ahead of the curve and enjoy an enhanced Snapchat experience.

