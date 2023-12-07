Snapchat Used as Evidence in Firearms Prosecution

Summary: Social media posts and messages from Snapchat have been used as evidence in a firearms prosecution case in Providence, Rhode Island. The suspect, Jose Marrero, was indicted on multiple charges, including possession of a machine gun and intent to distribute drugs. Federal agents were able to snag images and videos from Marrero’s Snapchat account before they disappeared, securing a court-authorized search warrant for his apartment. Marrero had a history of felony drug-dealing convictions, making him ineligible to own firearms. The government argued that Marrero had been using Snapchat to discuss the transfer of contraband and to post pictures and videos of firearms. When investigators searched Marrero’s apartment, they found the weapons he had flaunted on Snapchat, including semiautomatic handguns and a Glock switch that converts weapons into machine guns. Despite prosecutors requesting detention, Marrero was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned on December 11.

In a recent court case in Providence, Rhode Island, Snapchat became an unexpected source of evidence in a firearms prosecution. Social media posts and messages from the suspect’s Snapchat account were central to securing a court-authorized search warrant for his apartment, leading to the seizure of firearms belonging to a convicted felon.

Jose Marrero, the suspect in question, was indicted on charges including possession of a machine gun in connection with a drug trafficking crime and intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine. Federal agents were able to collect images and videos from Marrero’s Snapchat account before they vanished, allowing them to build a compelling case against him.

ATF Special Agent Eric Mercer explained in an affidavit that Snapchat is popular among criminals due to its disappearing messages and public view time limit. Criminals often use the platform to discuss illicit activities and minimize the amount of publicly available information about their operations.

In Marrero’s case, investigators discovered multiple pictures and videos of firearms on his Snapchat account. Marrero, who had previously been convicted of felony drug-dealing, posted these images despite being prohibited from owning firearms. In addition to this evidence, investigators also uncovered messages where Marrero admitted using his girlfriend as a straw-purchaser for firearms because of his criminal history.

Upon searching Marrero’s apartment, authorities discovered several of the weapons he had flaunted on Snapchat, including semiautomatic handguns and a Glock switch that turns weapons into machine guns. Despite the seriousness of the charges against him, Marrero was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond.