Snapchat Embraces AI with New Creative Features

Snapchat, the popular social media platform, is once again at the forefront of AI innovation with the introduction of new AI features for Snapchat Plus subscribers. In a recent blog post, Snapchat announced that users will now be able to create and share AI-generated images, similar to popular platforms like DALL-E, Midjourney, and Stable Diffusion. Additionally, Snapchat is also rolling out a new AI feature that can fix poorly cropped photos.

The AI-powered image generator allows users to easily create and send Snap images that are sure to brighten a friend’s day. Users simply input a text prompt and the AI image generator will create a corresponding image based on the description. Powered GPT, Snapchat’s AI models promise to deliver high-quality images that are sure to impress.

On top of the image generator, Snapchat is also introducing an “extend” feature that allows users to broaden their Lens perspective. If you accidentally zoom in too close, simply use the AI-powered extend tool to capture the entire scene without any loss in quality.

Snapchat’s popular AI selfie feature, Dreams, also receives a significant upgrade. Users now have the ability to include their friends in their themed selfie transformations, creating fun and memorable moments together. Plus subscribers will receive a monthly pack of eight Dreams to enhance their selfie experience.

To take advantage of these exciting new AI features, Snapchat Plus subscribers can access them through the camera toolbar within the app. For AI-generated images, simply click on the AI button and either type a prompt or choose from suggested prompts for inspiration. For the extend feature, click on the crop button and select “extend” to broaden the perspective of your photos.

It’s important to note that these AI features are exclusive to Snapchat Plus subscribers, who pay a monthly fee for access. Snapchat has started rolling out these features, but availability may vary region.

As Snapchat continues to push the boundaries of AI technology, it is clear that the platform is dedicated to providing its users with creative and innovative ways to express themselves and connect with others visually.