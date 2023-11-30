Russian Court Fines Popular Foreign Companies for Failing to Localize User Data

In a recent ruling, the Moscow City Court has found three well-known foreign companies guilty of repeated administrative violations related to the failure to localize user data within Russia.

Freelancer International Pty Limited has been fined 3 million rubles, Snap Inc. has been fined 9 million rubles, and Pinterest Inc. has been fined 12 million rubles.

These organizations were found guilty of violating the obligation to record, systematize, accumulate, and store the personal data of Russian citizens using databases located within the country.

Earlier, the Russian media watchdog, Roskomnadzor, reported that approximately 600 foreign companies operating in Russia had successfully localized the personal data of Russian users.

Websites and platforms that fail to comply with the localization requirements face the risk of being blocked in Russia. LinkedIn, for example, was blocked in 2016 after the Tagansky District Court in Moscow ruled in favor of Roskomnadzor’s lawsuit.

Localizing user data is an integral part of data protection measures, as it ensures that sensitive personal information remains within the jurisdiction of the country, subject to its laws and regulations.

