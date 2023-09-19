Snap Inc. Partners with News Corp Australia to Bring News and Fashion Content to Snapchat

Snap Inc. has announced a new content partnership with News Corp Australia, bringing popular Australian news platform news.com.au and fashion magazine Vogue Australia to Snapchat’s Stories offering. This partnership will allow users to access general and celebrity news, fashion updates, and lifestyle content through the Snapchat platform.

With over 900 Snapchat partners, this collaboration aims to engage the next generation delivering mobile-friendly content. Tony Keusgen, Snap’s managing director ANZ, expressed excitement about the impact this partnership will have on Australian Snapchatters who rely on news.com.au and Vogue Australia to stay up-to-date on the world around them.

Kanishk Khanna, APAC director of content partnerships at Snap, also emphasized Snap’s commitment to providing high-quality Australian content to its users, ensuring they have access to the best news, entertainment, and inspiration.

News Corp Australia sees this partnership as an opportunity to showcase their content to a key demographic that is highly engaged with news, current affairs, lifestyle, and entertainment. By utilizing Snapchat’s popularity among younger Australians, they can deliver mobile-made, ‘snackable’ content that is relatable, engaging, relevant, and fun.

Lisa Muxworthy, editor-in-chief of news.com.au, highlighted the importance of reaching digital natives where they are and providing them with trusted content delivered in an engaging and accessible manner. Partnering with Snap on the Stories platform enables news.com.au to inform, entertain, and inspire Snapchatters with the latest news and trends.

This partnership underscores the growing trend of shifting towards mobile content to engage the next generation, as both advertisers and publishers recognize the value of reaching audiences on platforms like Snapchat.

