Snapchat Reevaluates Office Expansion Plans, Anticipated Downsizing

Snap Inc., the parent company of the popular social media platform Snapchat, is reevaluating its office expansion plans and looking to downsize its presence at Santa Monica Business Park (SMBP), according to sources familiar with the matter. While exact details are still somewhat unclear due to unresponsiveness from Snap and the involved parties, sources estimate that the company aims to reduce its office space up to 75 percent, equivalent to over 300,000 square feet.

Originally, in 2017, Snap secured a 10-year lease for approximately 300,000 square feet at SMBP to serve as its new headquarters. At the time, the campus already housed prominent gaming company Activision Blizzard and music streaming platform Pandora. In 2021, it was reported that Snap was expanding its presence at SMBP an additional 145,000 square feet, taking over a significant portion of the space left vacant Activision Blizzard.

However, recent developments have prompted Snap to reconsider its office expansion plans. In August 2022, the company announced a workforce reduction of 20 percent, followed a mandate for employees to work in the office four days a week. These strategic decisions, coupled with a changing business landscape, have likely influenced Snap’s decision to reduce its office footprint at SMBP.

While details surrounding the downsizing remain scarce, the move is expected to have a significant impact on Snap’s future operations and real estate strategy. With the downsizing, the company aims to optimize its workspace and adapt to evolving work trends, potentially incorporating more flexible work arrangements to accommodate the hybrid work model.

