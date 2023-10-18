Snap Inc Enhances Creator Collaboration on Snapchat with New Features

Snapchat has introduced a series of new features in its Creator Collab Suite, allowing creators and advertisers to collaborate more effectively. With over 750 million monthly active users, Snapchat is offering the Creator Collab Campaigns range, which includes three key partnership features. These features enable advertisers to collaborate with creators from over 200 countries and appear prominently in their content, including Stories.

One of these features is the Creator Discovery API, which provides partners with comprehensive insights into Snapchat’s creator economy. Advertisers can use this API to find suitable influencers for their campaigns, with access to helpful creator information such as user names, biographies, follower counts, and age demographics. Creators have the option to provide additional metrics, such as insights from public or saved Stories, or content from the Spotlight short video section.

Snapchat now offers the Creator Midroll Placement for brands, which allows them to place branded content within organic Stories from creators. This placement is considered highly effective, given the relevant and potentially engaged audience of creators that brands may want to collaborate with.

Additionally, Snapchat has introduced the Paid Partnership Tag, similar to the feature found in Instagram Reels and LinkedIn Posts. Publicly visible creators can use this tag to label their branded content as paid advertising. In the coming weeks, Snapchat plans to enable verified creators to search for and tag official companies. The Paid Partnership Tag can be utilized in Spotlight, Snap Map, and Public Story sections. Brands can approve collaborations directly within the Ads Manager and gain access to insights, as well as the option to use the content as sponsored ads.

In addition to these new features, Snapchat aims to provide more opportunities for collaboration and monetization to all Snapchatters, creators, and businesses. The company is currently developing a function that will allow users to promote their own content. They also plan to introduce more features that make it easier for brands to discover relevant organic creator content that can be promoted. This will benefit brands and creators in the long run.

While brands can now advertise in the My AI section with the assistance of ChatGPT-based AI through a collaboration with Microsoft Advertising, creators continue to receive new opportunities to showcase their content and monetize their creations. For example, Snapchat will introduce Lens Creator Rewards in the summer of 2023, enabling creators to earn money creating lenses on the platform.

Overall, Snapchat’s new features in the Creator Collab Campaigns and the ongoing development of additional tools aim to further enhance creator collaboration, content promotion, and monetization opportunities for brands and creators alike.

