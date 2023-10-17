Snapchat Now Allows Users to Embed Content on Webpages

Snapchat is making a move to catch up with its competitors TikTok and Instagram introducing a new feature that allows users to embed videos, lenses, and stories from its platform onto webpages. Previously, Snapchat did not permit embedding due to the ephemeral nature of its posts, but now users can embed playable content from Snapchat while browsing websites or reading articles online.

To embed content from Snapchat onto a webpage, users simply need to navigate to the desired video, lens, or story, copy its link, and paste it into a web browser. They can then select the embed icon and copy the provided HTML code to paste into the webpage. This feature was made available to all users after initially being offered to paid subscribers last September.

Snapchat’s decision to allow embedding is part of its strategy to attract more users outside of its app. CEO Evan Spiegel aims to reach 475 million daily active users the fourth quarter of 2024, a goal that requires competing against TikTok and Instagram’s Reels community. By enabling embedding, Snapchat is expanding its reach and providing users with more opportunities to engage with its content.

The ability to embed Snapchat content on webpages not only benefits users, but also has implications for publishers and marketers. Website owners can now include Snapchat videos, lenses, and stories within their content to enhance the user experience and provide more diverse multimedia options.

This move Snapchat is another step in its effort to compete with other platforms in the short-form video space. By allowing embedded content, Snapchat is positioning itself as a viable alternative to TikTok and Instagram, offering users and creators more opportunities for exposure and engagement.

