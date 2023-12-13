Snapchat Introduces Exciting AI Features for Subscribers

Snapchat continues to innovate with the introduction of new AI features that bring an extra level of creativity to the app. Among the enhancements, Snapchat Plus subscribers now have the ability to generate images based on a text prompt and share them with friends.

To access this feature, users can simply tap the “AI” button on the camera interface toolbar, which opens a window where they can either type a text prompt or choose from a selection of pre-made options such as “a futuristic disco” or “a rocket preparing for liftoff.” Snapchat’s AI will then create an image based on the prompt, allowing users to further edit and add a personal message before sending it to their contacts.

In addition to this text prompt feature, Snapchat is also rolling out other AI-powered perks for subscribers. One such perk is the ability to use AI to make the subject of a photo appear farther away from the camera filling in the background. Users can experience this feature taking a close-up photo, selecting the “crop” icon in the camera interface, and choosing the “extend” option.

Furthermore, Snapchat Plus subscribers now have the opportunity to utilize “Dreams,” an AI-powered selfie feature that transforms photos based on specific themes, in photos that include their friends. Each month, subscribers will receive one free pack of eight Dreams, allowing for even more creative expression within the app.

These AI additions build upon Snapchat’s continuous efforts to provide a dynamic and engaging experience for its users. Earlier this year, in April, Snapchat introduced an AI chatbot for all users, followed the introduction of ChatGPT, which enables developers to create filters using AI technology.

With the integration of AI features, Snapchat is pushing the boundaries of photo and video sharing offering users the tools to unleash their creativity and imagination in dynamic and innovative ways.