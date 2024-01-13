Snapchat Enhances Parental Controls to Ensure Child Safety

Snapchat has taken significant steps to enhance parental controls, allowing parents to have more authority over their children’s use of the app and its AI chatbot, “MyAI.” The new features include monitoring of privacy settings and easy access to the Family Center, a dedicated space for parental control.

Previously, the company faced criticism for not implementing age restrictions for My AI, resulting in minors engaging in conversations about inappropriate topics. However, with the introduction of these controls, parents can now restrict their teenagers’ interactions with My AI.

Snapchat asserts that these restrictions build upon the existing safety measures of My AI, which include measures to prevent harmful or inappropriate responses, temporary usage limitations for those who misuse the service, and age awareness.

Under the new parental controls, parents will have access to their teenagers’ safety and privacy settings. This feature enables parents to monitor whether their children are sharing their Stories with a select group of users or friends. Additionally, parents can review and manage their teens’ contact settings, ensuring they have control over who can reach out to their children on the platform. Furthermore, parents can view their teens’ location-sharing activities on the Snap Map.

To develop the Family Center and incorporate appropriate feedback, Snapchat collaborated closely with families and safety experts. The initiative was introduced in 2022 as a measure to protect young users on the platform.

These latest parental controls come as Snapchat’s CEO, Evan Spiegel, prepares to testify on child safety before the Senate. Moreover, the European Commission has issued RFIs to Snapchat, Meta, TikTok, and YouTube, seeking information about the efforts made these platforms to safeguard young users.

In conclusion, Snapchat’s implementation of enhanced parental controls marks a significant milestone in ensuring the safety and protection of young users on the app. By empowering parents with more control over their children’s interactions and access to privacy settings, Snapchat aims to address concerns raised users and regulators regarding minors’ exposure to inappropriate content and discussions.