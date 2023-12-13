Snapchat Introduces Exciting AI Features for Paid Subscribers

Snapchat is revolutionizing user experience with its latest addition of Generative AI features exclusively for paid subscribers. This innovative feature allows users to generate images simply entering text prompts. Although restricted to Snapchat Plus subscribers currently, this unique tool allows individuals to get creative and share their AI-generated masterpieces with friends.

To access this feature, users simply need to tap the AI button located on the right side of the camera interface. From there, they can enter text prompts and witness the magic as the AI generates corresponding images. Snapchat even provides a range of starter text prompt examples to help users get started. Users also have the option to add their personal touch drawing on the generated images and including text before sharing them.

Furthermore, Snapchat is not stopping at just image generation. Another exciting Generative AI feature recently added is the ability to manipulate the depth perception of subjects within an image. By filling in the background, Snapchat can now make objects appear farther away than they actually are. Users can experience this feature capturing a close-up image, cropping it, and then utilizing the ‘Extend’ button.

In addition, Snapchat has introduced an enhanced way to harness the power of Dreams, an AI-powered selfie filter. This feature transforms images based on specific themes, offering users a personalized touch to their snapshots. Snapchat Plus subscribers are treated to a free pack of eight Dreams every month, opening up endless possibilities for creativity.

Snapchat’s commitment to innovation doesn’t stop here. Earlier this year, the app introduced an AI chatbot and made it accessible to all users. With these advancements, Snapchat is paving the way for an immersive and engaging messaging experience for its users.

In conclusion, Snapchat’s latest Generative AI features exclusively for paid subscribers have transformed the concept of image generation and depth perception manipulation. With these remarkable additions, the app continues to push boundaries in delivering unique and interactive experiences to its users.