Snapchat+ introduces AI-powered features for enhanced creativity

Snapchat has recently unveiled a range of new AI-powered features exclusively available to its Snapchat+ subscribers. These features aim to enhance users’ creativity and provide them with an immersive experience while using the app.

One of the key features introduced is the ability to generate AI-powered images. Users can now click on the AI option in the app’s interface and either enter a text prompt of their choice or choose from a list of suggested prompts. These prompts range from “a planet made of cheese” to “a rocket preparing for liftoff.” After generating the image, users can edit it further and download it for sharing on other platforms or within the Snapchat community.

Additionally, Snapchat+ users now have access to an AI-powered extend tool. This feature allows users to zoom out of poorly cropped images using artificial intelligence. Whether it’s a close-up shot of a pet or a group photo that needs more context, the AI extend tool can help users achieve the desired framing.

Furthermore, Snapchat has made improvements to its generative AI-based selfie feature called Dreams. With this update, Snapchat+ users can now create AI selfies of themselves alongside their chosen friends. This adds a fun and personalized touch to the selfie experience, allowing users to create unique and shareable images.

Snapchat boasts over 7 million subscribers to its premium offering, demonstrating the popularity of its advanced AI capabilities. These features not only expand the creative possibilities for users but also showcase Snapchat’s commitment to innovation and providing its subscribers with cutting-edge technology.

In a world where personal expression and creativity are highly valued, Snapchat’s AI-powered features empower users to unleash their imagination and create captivating content. With the addition of these new features, Snapchat+ continues to evolve as a platform that caters to the ever-growing demands of its users.