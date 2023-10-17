Snapchat Expands Reach Allowing Website Embedding of Public Content

Snapchat, the popular social network known for its disappearing content, is taking a new step to expand its reach. The platform has recently announced that it will now allow websites to embed public content, including Lenses, Spotlight videos, Public Stories, and Public Profiles. This move is seen as an effort to drive more traffic to both the app and the website.

Embedding Snapchat content on a website is a simple process. Users can open the desired content on a desktop browser and use the provided link to access an embed button on the share sheet. By clicking the button, users can easily copy the code and post it on their desired site.

Snapchat’s decision to allow website embedding is a competitive move. Platforms like Instagram and TikTok have long offered web embeds, allowing blogs and news sites to include content from these platforms. Snapchat aims to keep up with its rivals and attract more users making its content shareable across the web.

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel has set ambitious goals for the platform. In a memo obtained The Verge, Spiegel mentioned the company’s plan to reach over 475 million daily users 2024. Snap also aims to have 14 million Snapchat+ subscribers and generate $500 million in non-ad revenue. These targets highlight Snap’s determination to grow its user base and diversify its revenue streams.

Snapchat’s latest move to allow website embedding signifies its expansion beyond its own app. By making its content more accessible and shareable, Snapchat hopes to attract new users and increase its overall reach.

