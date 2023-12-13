Top Augmented Reality Campaigns that Transformed User Experiences in 2023

Snapchat recently unveiled their selection of standout augmented reality (AR) campaigns that have revolutionized the way users experience the world in 2023. By partnering with local and global brands across various sectors such as retail, finance, beauty, government, e-commerce, and technology, Snapchat aimed to push the boundaries of AR and redefine how Australians perceive and engage with their surroundings.

The power of AR lenses was highlighted Tony Keusgen, Snap Inc. Australia and New Zealand Managing Director, who emphasized that 60% of Australian Snapchatters use AR lenses on a daily basis. The collaborations with innovative marketers have yielded highly engaging and immersive campaigns that have resonated with the Snapchat community, driving tangible results.

One notable AR campaign was the partnership between Snapchat and the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC), which aimed to encourage young Australians to participate in the 2023 referendum. Through an AR experience, Snapchat urged users to exercise their right to vote and actively engage in the democratic process.

Sportswear giant adidas also leveraged AR technology during the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™. Through a collaboration with Snapchat, adidas created an interactive experience that allowed Snapchatters to virtually try on the newly released Crazyfast boots and interact with the official ball, enhancing their connection to the sporting event.

Doritos, known for their creative marketing strategies, utilized an AR lens called “Doritos Street ARt” that enabled Snapchatters to express their artistic side creating personalized street art using virtual spray paint.

In conjunction with the release of the Barbie movie, Snapchat transformed iconic landmarks around the world, including the Sydney Harbour Bridge, into Barbie-inspired colors. Additionally, a Barbie Wardrobe AR lens allowed users to virtually try on different outfits, immersing themselves in the Barbie world.

These are just a few examples of the remarkable AR campaigns that have redefined user experiences on Snapchat in 2023. By embracing the joy, irreverence, and spontaneity of the platform, brands have successfully engaged with their target audience and created memorable interactive experiences. The future of AR in marketing looks promising as technology continues to evolve, allowing for even more immersive and captivating campaigns.