Snapchat’s My AI feature, which integrates the ChatGPT technology, is under scrutiny in the UK due to concerns over the privacy of children. The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), the privacy regulator in the UK, has found that Snapchat failed to conduct a proper risk assessment regarding child privacy before launching the My AI feature.

The ICO’s investigation reveals that the risk assessment conducted Snapchat did not adequately assess the data protection risks associated with the use of generative AI technology, specifically in relation to children aged 13 to 17. As the processing of personal data of minors is involved, the assessment of data protection risks is crucial.

However, it is important to note that the ICO’s finding is provisional, and Snapchat has the opportunity to challenge these conclusions. If the company fails to do so, the My AI feature may face a ban in the UK. If a final enforcement notice is implemented, Snapchat may be required to cease processing data connected to My AI and refrain from offering the feature to UK users until an adequate risk assessment is conducted.

It should be noted that Snapchat already warned users not to share secrets with the AI when the feature was launched, highlighting that shared information is not private and all conversations with My AI are stored and may be reviewed for product improvement.

Privacy concerns regarding the My AI feature arise in addition to user outrage over the integration of ChatGPT being pinned to the top of their chats and instances when the chatbot went rogue, causing a mix of concern and amusement.

Sources:

– ICO (Information Commissioner’s Office)

– Snapchat