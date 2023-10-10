Snapchat’s AI chatbot, known as Snapchat My AI, has recently come under scrutiny over privacy concerns, particularly in relation to children. The UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) is currently assessing the privacy risks associated with the chatbot and demanding answers from Snapchat. If the company fails to address the concerns, a ban on the feature in the UK could be implemented.

Snapchat’s My AI utilizes OpenAI ChatGPT to facilitate interactions and respond to users’ questions. Initially, users were warned against sharing personal information with the chatbot, as conversations were reviewed to enhance the bot’s performance. However, the chatbot is now being accused of posing serious privacy risks for children.

The ICO’s investigation revealed that Snapchat had failed to conduct a proper risk assessment regarding children’s privacy. In particular, the company had not adequately identified and assessed the risks faced millions of My AI users aged 13 to 17 in the UK.

As a result, the ICO has issued a notice to Snapchat, giving them an opportunity to refute the findings. Failure to acknowledge and address the privacy risks may result in a ban on the My AI feature in the country. Snapchat is being urged to review and revise its policies regarding children between the ages of 13 and 17.

Snapchat’s My AI chatbot gained attention for its accurate responses since its introduction in April. However, concerns were raised regarding the sharing of personal information with the chatbot. The reviews of conversations were initially intended to train and improve the functionality of the chatbot. Additionally, there were calls for the age restriction on the app, currently set at 13+, to be increased.

It is now up to Snapchat to address the privacy concerns raised the ICO and ensure the protection of user data, especially that of children. Strict safety measures and policies need to be implemented to maintain user trust and avoid potential bans or other legal repercussions.

Definitions:

– AI chatbot: an artificial intelligence program designed to simulate human conversation

– OpenAI ChatGPT: a language model developed OpenAI that powers the chatbot

– UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO): an independent authority in the UK that promotes and enforces information rights and data privacy

