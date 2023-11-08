An Ocala Man Arrested for Making Threats of Violence on Social Media

An Ocala man was taken into custody after making alarming threats on Snapchat, with intentions to carry out a mass shooting in Lake County. Matthew James Wise, 22 years old, was apprehended deputies from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in response to a call received from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the arrest report, the complainant, upon discovering concerning messages sent to his daughter, promptly reached out to law enforcement. The messages, sent Wise, contained threats of drive-by shootings, a mass shooting in Lake County, and even suicide.

During their investigation, deputies determined that Wise resided at 6 Spring Loop Circle in Marion County. While speaking to the complainant’s daughter over the phone, she disclosed that Wise had been sending similar threatening messages for “some time.” She provided law enforcement with several screenshots of the Snapchat conversation between her and Wise.

One particularly disturbing message read, “I’ll start mass murdering people until I find and start in Lake County.” Additionally, Wise stated, “you’ll see me on Facebook Live” after menacing to “blow his brains out on the floor.”

The deputies wasted no time in responding to Wise’s address. After engaging in a conversation with him, Wise admitted that the Snapchat account was indeed his and that he had sent the messages. However, he claimed that he was not serious in his threats towards himself. As for the threats of a mass shooting, Wise could not definitively confirm if he had sent them.

Given the evidence, Matthew James Wise was arrested and charged with sending a written threat to conduct a mass shooting. He was subsequently transported to the Marion County Jail, where he remains held without bond.

FAQ:

Q: What charges was Matthew James Wise arrested on?

A: Wise was arrested for sending a written threat to conduct a mass shooting.

Q: Where was Wise apprehended?

A: Wise was taken into custody in Ocala, Florida.

Q: What social media platform did Wise use to send the threatening messages?

A: Wise used Snapchat to send the alarming messages.