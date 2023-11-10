Snapchat has recently implemented additional measures to improve user protection and reduce exposure to potentially harmful content on its chatbot, My AI. The social media platform has integrated OpenAI’s moderation technology to evaluate the severity of potentially harmful content. My AI is a chatbot powered ChatGPT’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, aiming to provide a friendly and experimental conversational experience for Snapchat+ subscribers.

Recognizing the importance of designing products and experiences prioritizing safety, Snapchat has committed to ensuring that My AI follows guidelines to prevent the provision of inappropriate or offensive information. The company has included measures to avoid violent responses inciting hate or offensive behavior.

To address misuse of the service, Snapchat has also introduced temporary restrictions on user interactions with the generative AI tool utilizing abuse detection tools. Repeat offenders who misuse the AI chatbot will face limited access until their behavior improves.

In an effort to assist parents and guardians in monitoring their children’s activity within the application, Snapchat offers the option to check if minors have interacted with the chatbot in the past seven days through the Family Center.

It is important to note that conversations with My AI are stored and can be reviewed, serving as a tool for learning and enhancing functionality.

Snapchat’s focus on user safety comes after The Washington Post published an investigation highlighting the chatbot’s inappropriate responses for underage users. The report revealed instances where the chatbot provided advice on engaging in sexual activity with adults and tips for masking the scent of alcohol and marijuana at parties.

Snapchat’s commitment to incorporating additional safety measures demonstrates its dedication to protecting its user base, particularly minors, and ensuring a positive and secure platform experience.

FAQ

What is My AI?

My AI is a chatbot on Snapchat powered ChatGPT’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology that aims to provide an experimental and friendly conversational experience.

What measures has Snapchat implemented to enhance user protection?

Snapchat has integrated OpenAI’s moderation technology to evaluate the severity of potentially harmful content. They have also implemented guidelines for My AI to ensure the information provided is appropriate and non-offensive.

How does Snapchat address misuse of the AI chatbot?

Snapchat utilizes abuse detection tools to temporarily restrict access for users who repeatedly misuse the AI chatbot. These restrictions serve as a deterrent and encourage improved behavior.

How can parents monitor their children’s interactions with the chatbot?

Snapchat offers the option to check if minors have communicated with the chatbot in the past seven days through the Family Center.

Are conversations with My AI stored?

Yes, conversations with My AI are stored and can be reviewed, serving as a tool for learning and improving functionality.