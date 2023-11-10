Snapchat and OpenAI Collaborate to Enhance User Experience on Lenses

Snapchat’s parent company, Snap, has joined forces with OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, to revolutionize the user experience on its popular feature, Lenses. By integrating the ChatGPT Remote API, developers will now have the ability to incorporate unlimited quizzes and randomizers into their Lenses, offering users access to dynamic and engaging content.

One of the key advancements brought about this collaboration is the ability for Lenses to adapt camera angles and filters based on user input. By employing director modes and filters, Lenses can provide a more interactive experience and expand the range of possibilities for users on Snapchat. This integration of ChatGPT technology aims to make the user experience more conversational, creative, and filled with novel learning opportunities.

Snapchat has a rich history of utilizing OpenAI’s technologies, with the most recent addition being the My AI chatbot powered GPT. Additionally, Lens Studio 5.0 Beta, Snapchat’s creative platform for building Lenses, now incorporates a 3D face mask generator that combines generative AI with Snap’s face mesh capabilities. This feature allows users to easily create viral self-expression Lenses, adding another layer of fun and creativity to the platform.

Lens Studio 5.0 Beta also introduces enhanced project management features, such as support for version control systems like Git, streamlining collaboration and teamwork among developers. With an active AR ecosystem, Snapchat boasts impressive statistics, including over 3 trillion views of approximately 3.5 million Lenses created 330,000 developers in the past year.

In addition to these advancements, any developer can leverage Digital Goods to include premium AR features in their Lenses. By unlocking these features, customers can enjoy an even more immersive and engaging experience on Snapchat. To enhance the discoverability and interaction with Lenses featuring Digital Goods, the Lens Explorer now has a dedicated section to promote these innovative augmented reality experiences.

With this collaboration between Snap and OpenAI, Snapchat is poised to provide its users with a more interactive, creative, and immersive experience on Lenses, solidifying its position as a leading platform in the world of augmented reality.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is ChatGPT?

ChatGPT is an AI language model developed OpenAI. It enables more conversational and dynamic interactions with users, allowing developers to integrate it into their applications for enhanced user experiences.

What are Lenses on Snapchat?

Lenses are augmented reality filters and effects that users can apply to their photos and videos on Snapchat. They offer a wide range of creative possibilities, including face masks, backgrounds, and interactive elements.

How does the integration of ChatGPT enhance Lenses on Snapchat?

By integrating ChatGPT, developers can create Lenses with unlimited quizzes and randomizers, making the content more dynamic and engaging for users. Additionally, Lenses can modify camera angles and employ filters based on user input, leading to a wider range of interactive experiences on Snapchat.

What other features has Snapchat recently introduced?

Snapchat has introduced various features, including the My AI chatbot powered GPT, a 3D face mask generator in Lens Studio 5.0 Beta, enhanced project management capabilities, and the integration of Digital Goods in Lenses. These features aim to enhance user creativity, interaction, and immersive experiences on the platform.

Where can I find more information about Snapchat’s AR ecosystem?

For more information about Snapchat’s AR ecosystem, you can visit Snapchat’s official website at www.snap.com and explore their developer resources and documentation.