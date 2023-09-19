Los Angeles Rams and Snapchat Launch Augmented Reality Experience at SoFi Stadium

Snapchat and the Los Angeles Rams have partnered to bring an innovative augmented reality (AR) experience to SoFi Stadium during the 2023 NFL season. The AR activation, sponsored Princess Cruises, premiered during the Rams’ home game against the San Francisco 49ers on September 17.

The AR experience, powered visual experience platform disguise, utilizes Snap’s Lens Studio to create virtual AR visuals that are displayed on the SoFi Stadium Infinity Screen. The activation transforms the football field into the Pacific Ocean and features three virtual Rams players competing in a 3D surfboard race. Attendees have the opportunity to enter a contest to win a seven-day cruise from Princess Cruises.

SoFi Stadium’s Infinity Screen is the largest videoboard ever created in the world of sports, with 70,000 square feet of digital LED. “Take It To the Bank” Lens challenges fans to collect virtual tokens for a chance to win a Rams VIP gameday experience. Another Lens from American Airlines brings a virtual blimp into the stadium and offers attendees the chance to win airline miles. Additionally, a Lens featuring the Rams’ mascot, Rampage, dancing on the field will be available in the Snapchat app for fans inside SoFi Stadium during game days.

This partnership builds on the Rams’ previous efforts in AR, as they were the first NFL team to create a Snapchat AR experience for fans to virtually try on the team’s new uniforms. The Rams have also utilized Snap’s Camera Kit technology to bring AR experiences to fans in SoFi Stadium.

The collaboration between Snapchat and the LA Rams aims to push the boundaries of AR in sports and enhance the in-stadium experience for fans. The innovative use of AR technology at SoFi Stadium showcases the Rams’ commitment to engaging their audience and providing unique experiences.

Source: [Article Source] (URL)