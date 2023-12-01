Teen Charged in Minneapolis Shooting After Snapchat Location Data Leads Police

A recent criminal case in Minneapolis has shed light on the increasing role of social media technology in aiding law enforcement investigations. In this particular incident, prosecutors have charged 19-year-old Clyde Mack Lee III with second-degree murder in connection to a fatal shooting on February 6, 2023.

On the day of the shooting, police responded to reports of a crash and gunshots on Hennepin Avenue in downtown Minneapolis. Upon arriving at the scene, they discovered a Dodge Charger that had collided with another vehicle. The driver of the Charger, identified as 25-year-old Deveall La Ray McClendon, had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and tragically succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Investigators utilized various surveillance videos from street cameras and businesses to reconstruct the events leading up to the shooting. Through their analysis, they were able to track the victim’s vehicle as it traveled southbound on Hennepin Avenue. The surveillance footage also revealed that the victim’s vehicle and the suspect’s vehicle moved alongside each other on Lyndale Avenue South, culminating in a collision near the intersection at Vineland Place. Subsequently, the suspect’s vehicle fled the scene.

Crucially, authorities obtained valuable evidence from Snapchat location data linked to the accused, Clyde Mack Lee III. By comparing this data to the surveillance footage, investigators noticed a significant correlation between Lee’s movements and the victim’s vehicle’s travels on Hennepin Avenue prior to the shooting. This technological breakthrough played a pivotal role in connecting Lee to the crime.

Law enforcement successfully traced the suspect’s vehicle capturing the license plate number and ultimately located it in Maple Grove. During a subsequent search of the vehicle, the police discovered bullet casings that matched those found at the crash scene. Notably, these casings included both 10 mm and 9 mm calibers, which were also linked to another shooting incident in Minneapolis in June 2022.

While the evidence continues to mount against Clyde Mack Lee III, this case serves as a reminder of the power of technology and collaboration between law enforcement and social media platforms. As investigations increasingly rely on digital footprints, it raises important questions about privacy and the potential of social media data in solving crimes.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: How did law enforcement use Snapchat data in this case?



A: Investigators reviewed the accused’s Snapchat location data, which closely matched the movements of the victim’s vehicle before the shooting and crash. This information proved crucial in linking the suspect to the crime.

Q: What other evidence connected the accused to the shooting?



A: Bullet casings found at the crash scene and inside the suspect’s vehicle matched the firearms used in the incident. Moreover, court records indicated the accused had been seen in a Snapchat video brandishing a handgun near the location of the shooting.

Q: Has the accused been charged in any other crimes?



A: While the court records do not specify whether the accused has been charged in a June 2022 shooting, the bullet casings found at the scene of the fatal Minneapolis shooting match those used in the earlier incident.