British Regulator Raises Privacy Concerns Over Snapchat’s My AI

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), the privacy watchdog in the UK, has expressed concerns about potential privacy breaches involving Snapchat’s conversational AI, My AI. If the social media platform does not address these concerns, it risks the ban of its chatbot.

My AI was introduced in February and is based on OpenAI’s language model GPT, which also powers ChatGPT. The AI is available to all users of Snapchat and allows them to discuss various topics and seek advice and recommendations. However, it is now under scrutiny the British authorities regarding data protection.

Following an investigation, the ICO has provisionally concluded that “Snap has not properly identified and assessed the risks to several million users of My AI in the UK, including children aged 13 to 17.” From the launch of the feature, the company warned that “all conversations will be stored and may be reviewed to improve the product experience.”

“Do not share any secrets with My AI and do not rely on it for advice,” Snapchat cautioned. However, this warning does not appear to be sufficient for the British regulator. In a preliminary notice, it states that the company “has not adequately assessed the data protection risks posed generative AI technology, particularly for children.”

While this is currently a preventive warning, Snapchat now needs to address the authorities’ concerns. “If a final enforcement notice were to be issued, Snap could be required to stop processing data in relation to My AI. This means not offering this product to UK users until Snap adequately assesses the risks,” concludes the ICO.

Generative AI technology has come under scrutiny from regulators before, and this case highlights the importance of ensuring privacy protections when implementing AI systems, especially concerning young users.

Source: Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), Shutterstock