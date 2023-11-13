Snapchat’s New AR Features: The Integration of ChatGPT and Expansion of Lens Studio

Snapchat recently unveiled new augmented reality (AR) features at the Lens Fest 2023, Snap AR’s annual event. The focus was on the integration of OpenAI’s ChatGPT into Snapchat’s new Lens Studio 5.0.

Snapchat introduced the beta version of Lens Studio 5.0, which aims to be the next stage of Snapchat’s AR creation platform. The update includes performance improvements, enhanced 3D modeling tools, and team collaboration capabilities, expanding the possibilities for AR project development on Snapchat.

The integration of ChatGPT through OpenAI allows creators on Snapchat to utilize text-based AI for lens creation. The ChatGPT Remote API, in conjunction with Snapchat’s facial recognition tool, generates a 3D model of the user’s face and produces real-time effects that react to facial expressions. Snapchat had already integrated some OpenAI elements into the platform earlier in 2023, such as the Chatbot “My AI,” which enables users to interact and have their questions answered.

In addition to the OpenAI integration, Snapchat announced a partnership with Meshy, a 3D AI generator. Through text instructions, users can create materials and textures, simplifying the process of creating realistic AR experiences.

Expanding Digital Goods Tools

Snapchat is also expanding its digital goods creation tools to allow more developers to offer exclusive AR features that users can unlock for a fee. The integration of branded fashion items into Bitmoji clothing options demonstrates Snapchat’s commitment to adapting to evolving user behavior.

Lens Studio Success and Lens Creator Rewards Program

Snapchat shared that Lens Studio is now used over 330,000 AR creators, developers, and teams who create lenses on the platform. Overall, 3.5 million lenses have been created, accumulating a staggering 9 trillion views. The Lens Creator Rewards Program was launched in mid-2023 to support the creativity and business ambitions of augmented reality creators, offering monetary compensation for their lens creations. In the program’s first month, 45,000 lenses were created, generating 5 billion user interactions. The top creators can earn up to $7,200 per month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is ChatGPT?

ChatGPT is a text-based AI developed OpenAI. It has been integrated into Snapchat’s Lens Studio 5.0, allowing users to create augmented reality effects using text-based inputs and facial expression recognition.

2. What is Lens Studio?

Lens Studio is Snapchat’s AR creation platform that enables users to design and develop augmented reality experiences, known as lenses, for the Snapchat app.

3. How does the Lens Creator Rewards Program work?

The Lens Creator Rewards Program is designed to support and reward augmented reality creators on Snapchat. Creators are compensated monetarily for their lens creations based on their performance and popularity, with the top creators having the potential to earn up to $7,200 per month.