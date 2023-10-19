Man Uses Snapchat Location Feature to Track Down Victim, Faces Multiple Federal Charges

A 22-year-old man from North Carolina, Evan William Blankenship, is facing federal charges, including two counts of kidnapping, after using Snapchat’s location feature to track down a person at a Blue Ridge Parkway overlook. The incident occurred in the early hours of September 28.

According to investigators, Blankenship forced two people out of their parked car at Water Rock Knob Overlook using a gun. One of the victims, identified as L.P., had a previous connection with the suspect. Blankenship drove his vehicle to the location where the victims were sitting and pointed a semi-automatic pistol at them.

During the ordeal, Blankenship threatened both victims and attempted to pull L.P. from the car. He physically assaulted L.P., causing temporary hearing loss, and fired his gun into the air while threatening the two victims, according to federal officials.

L.M., the second victim, managed to convince Blankenship to release them, leading to their eventual escape. It was later revealed that L.P. believed Blankenship had used Snapchat’s location sharing feature to find her on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Blankenship was arrested on October 11 and now faces a range of charges, including federal kidnapping charges, which carry a sentence of 10 years to life. He is also charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, assault with intent to commit a felony, and possession and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

This incident highlights the potential dangers of sharing personal location information on social media platforms. It serves as a reminder to always be mindful of the information we share online and to take precautions to protect our safety and security.

Sources: U.S. Attorney’s Office in Charlotte