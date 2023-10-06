Snapchat Launches Augmented Reality Lens for Hearing-Impaired Users

Snapchat has collaborated with Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture to introduce an augmented reality (AR) lens aimed at enhancing interactive experiences for the hearing-impaired community. The lens, which was unveiled at the Riyadh International Book Fair, employs machine learning technology to accurately interpret 28 distinct hand gestures from Arabic Sign Language.

The CEO of the Literature, Publishing & Translation Commission, Mohammed Hasan Alwan, expressed his excitement about the launch, stating that it highlights the fair’s dedication towards making literature more accessible to diverse segments of society. The lens is expected to create remarkable AR experiences that promote cultural exchange and engage visitors.

In addition to the hearing-impaired lens, the book fair also features a unique 3D technology display that encourages attendees to participate in an interactive experience through their selfie camera. By tapping on the camera, attendees unveil inspiring quotes that transform into animated books, making reading a more immersive and enjoyable activity.

Furthermore, Snapchat is introducing a lens experience specially designed for children, focused on fostering a passion for reading. This lens will take users on an exciting hot air balloon ride, featuring a balloon shaped like a book that carries the message “Reading Uplifts You,” along with the Riyadh Book Fair’s branding.

Snapchat’s AR lens marks a significant milestone as it is the first-ever Arabic sign language lens in the Middle East and North Africa region. The lens reflects the growing interest in AR for educational purposes, with a survey indicating that around 83% of consumers express interest in AR for learning.

Abdulla Alhammadi, Snap Inc.’s regional business lead for the Saudi market, believes that AR presents influential opportunities for enhancing learning, ranging from educational guides to recipes and more. He emphasizes that AR powered artificial intelligence is a groundbreaking technological advancement that will revolutionize industries.

