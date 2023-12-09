Snapchat+ Sees Unprecedented Growth with $20 Million in Net Revenue in November

Snapchat’s premium subscription, Snapchat+, continues to experience remarkable growth, with November being its best month ever in terms of in-app revenue. The data provided app intelligence provider Apptopia reveals that Snapchat’s younger user base is willing to pay for the perks offered Snapchat+, such as story enhancement tools, the ability to pin a Best Friend, change the app icon, and gain early access to new features, including AI capabilities.

In November, Snapchat+ surpassed $20 million in net revenue, after app store fees, for the first time. Additionally, subscription revenue witnessed double-digit growth in nearly all countries where Snapchat+ is available. This places Snapchat+ significantly ahead of its competitor, X Premium (formerly known as Twitter Blue), which recorded $6.2 million in consumer spending during the same period but fell short of Snapchat+’s earnings two-thirds.

Snapchat announced in September that its subscription offering had surpassed the milestone of 5 million subscribers, reflecting a noticeable increase from 3 million in mid-April. The company has sustained this upward trajectory introducing more early access features as part of the subscription, including innovative AI products like the My AI chatbot and Dreams’ generative AI selfie feature. The My AI chatbot alone has facilitated over 20 billion messages, as reported during Snapchat’s Q3 earnings call.

Snapchat+’s subscriber base has continued to expand, surpassing one year of operation. In October, the subscription generated over $31 million in consumer spending, a 23.4% increase from the previous month. While this growth rate was not the highest percentage-wise, it marked the second-highest absolute revenue growth.

The United States, the United Kingdom, France, Australia, and Canada proved to be the top markets driving Snapchat+’s consumer spending in November. Notably, Saudi Arabia emerged as the seventh-largest market, a surprising finding.

It is important to note that these revenue figures do not account for Snapchat+ subscriptions purchased through gift cards on Amazon, as these transactions occur outside of app stores. Consequently, third-party analytics providers like Apptopia cannot track such spending, leaving Snapchat+’s actual revenue potentially higher than estimated.

Overall, Snapchat+ sets an impressive precedent with its remarkable revenue growth, demonstrating the value young users place on the enhanced features and early access offered the premium subscription.