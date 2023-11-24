New Research Suggests Ad-Free Subscriptions Could Impact Snapchat’s Advertising Reach

Snapchat, the popular social media platform known for its disappearing messages, is now testing an ad-free paid subscription plan in Australia. This new Snapchat+ tier, priced at $US10.50 per month, allows users to enjoy the platform without the interruption of Story or Lens ads. However, it’s important to note that sponsored places or AI responses may still appear.

While ad-free subscriptions may seem appealing to users, there could be potential consequences for advertisers and campaign performance. If these subscriptions gain popularity, the reach of ads within Snapchat could be significantly impacted. This could have knock-on effects on advertiser ROI.

Snapchat currently offers different subscription plans in Australia. Users can opt for a monthly plan priced at $US3.91, which includes all ad formats and totals $US46.97 per year. Alternatively, they can choose an annual plan for $US2.73 per month, also serving all ad formats, but totaling $US32.67 per year. The new ad-free monthly plan for $US10.50 allows users to experience a mostly ad-free version of Snapchat.

It’s worth mentioning that Snapchat+ subscriptions can be cancelled at any time within the app store.

For now, this ad-free subscription plan is limited to the Australian market. It remains uncertain whether it will be rolled out to the US, as Snapchat heavily relies on ad revenue in America.

The news about this Snapchat+ tier was first shared social media consultant Jonah Manzano, who spotted the new offering and posted a screenshot on Instagram. When asked why Australia was chosen for this test, Manzano suggested that social media companies often select the country for initial testing due to its diverse user base and advanced technological infrastructure, as well as considering factors like user engagement and feedback.

To learn more about Snapchat’s ad-free subscription plans, visit the Snapchat Help Center.

FAQ

1. What is the new Snapchat+ tier in Australia?

The new Snapchat+ tier is an ad-free paid subscription plan available in Australia. For $US10.50 per month, users can enjoy using Snapchat without the disruption of Story or Lens ads.

2. Will there still be ads with the ad-free subscription?

While the ad-free subscription eliminates Story and Lens ads, users may still encounter sponsored places or AI responses.

3. How much do the different Snapchat+ subscriptions cost?

Snapchat offers three subscription options in Australia. The monthly plan is priced at $US3.91, the annual plan is $US2.73 per month, and the ad-free monthly plan is $US10.50.

4. Can Snapchat+ subscriptions be cancelled?

Yes, users have the option to cancel their Snapchat+ subscriptions at any time through the app store.

5. Is the ad-free Snapchat+ tier available outside of Australia?

Currently, the ad-free Snapchat+ subscription plan is being tested exclusively in Australia. It is unclear whether it will be rolled out to other markets, particularly the United States, where Snapchat relies heavily on ad revenue.