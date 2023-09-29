Teenagers Are Abandoning Snapchat in Favor of Other Apps, New Study Reveals

A recent report has indicated that Snapchat is no longer the preferred social media platform for teenagers. The study, which included 203 teenagers aged 11 to 17 in the US, found that most teenagers are not spending much time on the app. Instead, they are receiving a multitude of notifications from other apps that they spend more time on.

The research revealed that teenagers receive around 237 alerts on a daily basis, with a significant number of these alerts occurring during school hours. The notifications continue throughout the evening and even while the teenagers are sleeping. This constant barrage of alerts has led to negative effects on their sleep, with 49% of respondents stating that it cannot be ignored and 18% reporting that they stay awake due to this reason.

The study also highlighted that teenagers’ devices generate close to 5000 notifications per day on average. The constant need to check and respond to these notifications becomes a significant distraction, taking away from daily activities and schoolwork.

Interestingly, the study found that the popular video-sharing applications TikTok and YouTube have emerged as the preferred platforms for teenagers. Many students watch videos on these platforms between classes or during chats. TikTok accounted for 38% of everyday usage, while 18% of time was spent on YouTube.

This shift away from platforms like Snapchat and Instagram, which were once considered the most popular among teenagers, is concerning. However, it reflects the increasing popularity of video-based apps among younger users. The engaging content on these platforms attracts a large number of users.

Snapchat has acknowledged this trend and is striving to target a broader audience. The app’s CEO has expressed plans to attract more users from countries like Spain, Mexico, Italy, and Japan. To achieve this, the platform will need to introduce more appealing features and enhance coordination efforts.

The study’s findings come at a time when Snapchat has reached a new milestone of 397 million active users worldwide in the second quarter of 2023. Despite this, the platform will need to adapt and respond to the changing preferences of teenage users to maintain its relevance in the social media landscape.

Source: CSM