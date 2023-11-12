Snapchat’s Lens Fest 2023 Introduces New Augmented Reality Experiences and Advanced Tools

Snapchat, the popular social media platform, recently hosted its annual Lens Fest, bringing together the finest augmented reality (AR) developers from around the world to showcase their astounding creations. As part of its sixth edition, Snapchat unveiled several technological advancements and tools that enhance its advanced Lens Studio 5.0 Beta desktop application, empowering developers to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into AR experiences through ChatGPT.

In an exciting collaboration, Snapchat has partnered with Open AI to introduce a new remote ChatGPT API. This integration allows lens developers to unlock a variety of conversational, learning, and creative AR experiences, leveraging the power of ChatGPT within their lenses.

One of the significant additions to Lens Studio is a cutting-edge 3D facial mask generator. This innovative feature enables anyone to develop their own potentially viral expression lens swiftly, combining the capabilities of generative AI and Snapchat’s state-of-the-art facial mesh tools.

The convergence of AI and immersive AR experiences has emerged as prominent trends in technology this year. Snapchat’s platform has seen tremendous engagement, with over 330,000 developers creating approximately 3.5 million interactive AR experiences. In the past year alone, these experiences have been interacted with over three billion times the app’s global user community.

Lens Studio, a free desktop application, democratizes AR development making it accessible to artists, digital creators, development teams, and enthusiasts without requiring extensive programming knowledge. Within a few clicks, users can leverage Snapchat’s software to incorporate 3D graphics, full-body recognition, geolocation, textures, shadows, motion, and lighting into their creations. With a daily active user base of over 406 million worldwide, publishing and sharing lenses on Snapchat offers a massive audience for developers to engage with.

During Lens Fest 2023, Snapchat unveiled the latest version of Lens Studio, enabling developers to create even more advanced AR experiences. The updated features of Lens Studio enhance productivity, with projects loading 18 times faster, enabling the development of more complex experiences. Additionally, Lens Studio now supports version control tools like Git, fostering seamless collaboration among multiple developers working on a project simultaneously.

