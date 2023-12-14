Snapchat+ Surpasses 7 Million Subscribers, Aims for 10 Million in Near Future

Snapchat’s premium offering, Snapchat+, has seen a surge in popularity and now boasts over 7 million subscribers, according to the company’s announcement on Wednesday. Launched in July 2022, Snapchat+ provides users with exclusive features and early access to artificial intelligence tools on the social media platform.

The recent increase in subscribers marks significant growth since September when the service had 5 million users. Bloomberg reports that Snapchat is now setting its sights on the goal of reaching 10 million subscribers in the medium term.

In a strategic move to diversify its revenue streams amidst a slower growth in advertisement sales, Snapchat introduced the subscription-based Snapchat+. Priced at $3.99, the service offers enhanced functionality and premium features tailored to its paying members.

Industry insiders estimate that with its current subscriber base of 7 million, Snapchat+ could generate annual revenue exceeding $330 million, providing a notable boost to the company’s bottom line.

Snapchat’s success in attracting a large user base to its premium offering underscores the demand for exclusive content and advanced features on social media platforms. As users increasingly seek ways to enhance their digital experiences, Snapchat’s emphasis on delivering unique and cutting-edge features positions it competitively in the market.

Looking forward, Snapchat remains focused on expanding its subscriber base and capturing a larger share of the market. With its ambitious target of 10 million subscribers, the company aims to solidify its position as a dominant player in the social media landscape and continue creating innovative revenue opportunities.