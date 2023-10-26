New Snapchat AR Experiences Engage Users This Halloween

Snapchat is embracing the Halloween spirit with a range of augmented reality (AR) experiences that are sure to delight users. From beauty brands to movie studios, companies are leveraging Snapchat’s AR capabilities to engage with their audience during the spooky season.

Beauty brand Farmacy has launched a Lens that supports its Green Clean Challenge. This annual promotion showcases how well Farmacy’s Green Clean cleansing balm removes Halloween makeup. The Lens allows users to try different Halloween makeup looks, such as a skeleton-inspired look, and then use the cleansing balm to clean their face before experimenting with another look.

Maybelline New York has also jumped on the Halloween AR bandwagon with multiple Lenses. The Halloween Makeup Lens lets people try on three different Halloween makeup looks in a “concrete jungle” theme. The Lens also features the user’s Bitmoji standing atop a creepy urban skyline when using the rear-facing camera. Another Lens, the Halloween GRWM (Get Ready With Me), allows users to watch a tutorial video for one of the concrete jungle makeup looks while virtually applying the makeup to their own faces in AR.

In the movie industry, Paramount+ is using Snapchat to promote Nickelodeon’s Monster High 2 film. The Lens developed for this collaboration allows users to see themselves with different hair colors, makeup looks, and accessories inspired the film’s characters.

Lastly, Universal is promoting its Five Nights at Freddy’s film with a jump scare Lens. Users can see animatronic characters from the film in their surroundings thanks to this spooky AR experience.

Snapchat has also released its own Halloween-themed content, including the Fiery Skeleton and Creepy Clown Lenses. Users can even dress up their Bitmoji in Halloween-themed apparel and costumes to get into the festive spirit.

With Snapchat’s ever-expanding AR capabilities, brands and users alike can enjoy a unique and immersive experience that enhances holiday celebrations. Whether it’s experimenting with spooky makeup looks or interacting with movie characters, Snapchat is the go-to platform for Halloween fun.

FAQ

What is Snapchat AR?

Snapchat AR (augmented reality) is a technology that integrates digital content into the real world through the camera of a smartphone or other devices. It allows users to interact with virtual objects and experiences in their physical environment.

How do brands use Snapchat AR?

Brands use Snapchat AR to create engaging and interactive experiences for their audience. They can develop AR Lenses that allow users to try on virtual makeup, explore branded content, or interact with 3D objects. These AR experiences help brands enhance their marketing campaigns and connect with Snapchat’s large user base.

Can users create their own Snapchat AR experiences?

Yes, Snapchat offers tools and resources for users to create their own AR experiences. The Lens Studio allows users to build their own Lenses and share them with the Snapchat community. This enables users to unleash their creativity and contribute to the AR ecosystem on Snapchat.