Snap Inc. Empowers Creators in MENA with New Programmes and Features

Snap Inc. is taking significant strides to support creators in the MENA region as its creator economy continues to flourish. While established content creators and publishers are already thriving on Snapchat, emerging creators are being discovered and elevated from the platform’s creator ecosystem.

One of the highlights is the remarkable growth of Snapchat’s entertainment platform for user-generated content, Spotlight. In Q1 2023, total time spent watching content on Spotlight increased over 200 percent year-over-year, reaching an average of more than 350 million monthly active users. This surge in popularity has made Snapchat an enticing avenue for creators to monetize their content.

By offering game-changing content and revenue-sharing opportunities, Snapchat aims to become a lucrative platform for both established and aspiring creators. The platform’s latest features empower creators to grow their audiences and build sustainable businesses across Stories, Spotlight, and Discover. Snap Inc. understands the value that creators place on Snapchat, which provides unique reach, relevance, and revenue.

Snapchat’s commitment to creators is manifested in its new monetization programs. Creators who meet specific criteria, such as having at least 50,000 followers, 25 million monthly Snap views, and posting a minimum of 10 stories per month, are eligible to join the Stories revenue share program. This program seamlessly integrates ads within creators’ stories, ensuring a consistent source of revenue and allowing creators to reinvest in producing high-quality content. Early adopters of the program have seen increased engagement and have been encouraged to post more frequently.

Additionally, Snapchat is expanding opportunities for creators bringing their content to new surfaces across the platform. For instance, creators can now tag locations in their Spotlight Snaps, significantly amplifying their exposure. This feature allows their videos to appear on place profiles on the Snap Map, making it easier for users to discover new creators.

Snap Inc.’s dedication to supporting creators in the MENA region aligns with the platform’s continued growth. As of Q3 2023, Snapchat’s global daily active users have increased 12 percent year-over-year, reaching 406 million. The success stories of creators like Aliona Shcherba, known as a lifestyle Snap Star, demonstrate the impact Snapchat has had on connecting creators with their audiences and providing a substantial source of income.

